Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Achieves Market Cap of $0.02

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $0.02 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.8% against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.
About Mainstream For The Underground
The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
