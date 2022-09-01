Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 12,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 230,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed B.V.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.