Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 12,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 230,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

