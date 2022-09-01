Manchester City Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.12 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.52 or 0.00033010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

