MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.