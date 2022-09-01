Maple Price Tops $18.26 on Top Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.26 or 0.00091443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $80.69 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00133930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086304 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.