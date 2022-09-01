Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,059,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $156.12 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.