Marginswap Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (MFI)

Marginswap (MFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Marginswap has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Marginswap has a total market capitalization of $257,740.21 and $41,564.00 worth of Marginswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marginswap coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Marginswap

Marginswap was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Marginswap’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,786,894 coins. Marginswap’s official Twitter account is @marginswap.

Buying and Selling Marginswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Marginswap is a decentralized margin and spot exchange powered by Uniswap and Sushiswap. It allows users to trade with up to 5x leverage using Marginswap. “

