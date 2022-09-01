Massnet Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $182,069.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00155889 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.
Massnet Profile
Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org.
Buying and Selling Massnet
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.