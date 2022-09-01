MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

