Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

