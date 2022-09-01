Maurice Anthony Milikin Purchases 12,979 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14.

On Monday, August 15th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15.

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 458,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,103,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,744 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.