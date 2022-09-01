MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $14,705.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

