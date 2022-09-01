Media Network Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $58,838.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for $9.24 or 0.00046069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Media Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network Coin Trading

