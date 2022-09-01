MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.34.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

MEG opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.89 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.