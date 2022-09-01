MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.34.
MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
MEG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
MEG opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.89 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy
In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.