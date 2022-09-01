MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.34.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Price Performance

TSE MEG opened at C$18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.89 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.40.

Insider Activity

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.