MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.34.
MEG Energy Price Performance
TSE MEG opened at C$18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.89 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.