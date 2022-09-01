Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,540.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00220857 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008600 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00430761 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.