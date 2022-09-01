Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,342 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PG&E were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

PG&E Profile



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

