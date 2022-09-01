Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 575,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 363,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 52.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.