Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,630 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 293,039 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 602,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 242,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

