Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

CRUS stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

