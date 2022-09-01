Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Buckle were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Buckle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Buckle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 621,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Trading Down 1.4 %

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

