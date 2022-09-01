Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $302,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

