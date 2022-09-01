Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,496 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

