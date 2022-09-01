Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,041 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

