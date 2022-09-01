Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 359 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,490 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

NYSE WAT opened at $298.60 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

