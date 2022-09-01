Mercor Finance (MRCR) Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercor Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercor Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Mercor Finance Coin Profile

Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.