Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $255.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.37.

Several research firms have commented on META. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META stock opened at $162.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

