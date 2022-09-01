Metadium Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $67.41 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
