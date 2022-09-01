MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,652.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.12 million and $41,652.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,637,288,829 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,746,218 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

