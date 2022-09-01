MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,768.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $110.77 million and approximately $124,768.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,658.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.
MetaMUI Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MetaMUI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.