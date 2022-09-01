MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,768.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $110.77 million and approximately $124,768.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,658.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.