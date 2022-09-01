Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10,030.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 99.4% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

