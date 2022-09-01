Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEOH. UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.