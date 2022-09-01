Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.009.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
