Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.009.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

