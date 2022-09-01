MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 70.7% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 49.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,476.09 and approximately $486.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 70.7% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,669,837 coins and its circulating supply is 172,367,909 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.