Michael Shane Lepore Acquires 25,000 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21.

Michael Shane Lepore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.40. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

