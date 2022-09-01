MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.00

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $207,196.50 and approximately $15.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars.

