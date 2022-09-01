MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.00

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $207,196.50 and approximately $15.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00094387 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00071712 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Coin Profile
MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.
MicroBitcoin Coin Trading
