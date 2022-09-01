MileVerse (MVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $15.87 million and $3.33 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MileVerse Coin Trading
