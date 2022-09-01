Millimeter Hits One Day Volume of $10,875.00 (MM)

Millimeter (MM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Millimeter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Millimeter has a total market cap of $339,805.63 and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Millimeter has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Millimeter Coin Profile

Millimeter (CRYPTO:MM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 coins and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 coins. Millimeter’s official website is mmeter.kr.

Millimeter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MasterMint is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Users can host masternodes to collect rewards or they can stake their coins regularly. “

According to CryptoCompare, "MasterMint is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Users can host masternodes to collect rewards or they can stake their coins regularly. "

