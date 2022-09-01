MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $647.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00008500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00220519 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00429789 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,860,678 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

