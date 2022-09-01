Mina Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $433.42 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,318.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.06216966 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00835490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 658,288,001 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
