MinePlex Price Reaches $0.79 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MinePlex has a market cap of $221.96 million and $1.59 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 108.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003920 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,658.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,086,476 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
