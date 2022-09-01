MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,756.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $346,898.29 and $18,756.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded 99.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

