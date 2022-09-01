MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,526.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $343,148.03 and approximately $18,526.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sphynx Token (SPHYNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded 99.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eggplant Finance (EGGP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

