Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $474,611.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031278 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

