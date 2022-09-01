Minter HUB Price Tops $20.40 on Top Exchanges (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

