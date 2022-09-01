MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153,233.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $153,233.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.66 or 0.07815119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00160694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00280288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00767652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00578273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

