Mist (MIST) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Mist (MIST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Mist has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $91,643.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

