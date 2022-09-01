Mitchell Feiger Sells 8,734 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

