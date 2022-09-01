Mithril (MITH) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $24.69 million and $13.76 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00208171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.