Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Roku by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $374.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

